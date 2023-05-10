'Crunch Fitness' opening multi-million dollar facility in Fern Creek

The enormous, 30,000 square-foot gym will be where the former Big Lots was on Bardstown Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new, $5 million fitness center is opening in Fern Creek.

"Crunch Fitness" is opening it's fourth location in Louisville this week. The other three locations are in Middletown, Dixie Highway and Outer Loop.

The 30,000 square-foot facility will be at the former Big Lots on Bardstown Road.

Crunch Fitness offers classes, miles of cardio, a ton of free weights, hydromassage services, the HIITZone and UV tanning.

Crunch Fitness is a U.S.-based brand of over 400 franchised and corporate owned fitness clubs located in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Costa Rica, and Australia.

There will be a Pre-Sale Launch Party on Thursday, May 11 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the new Fern Creek location.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the facility and sign up for possible membership deals.

