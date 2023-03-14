Coroner identifies teen boy shot, killed in east Louisville

The teen was found dead in a neighborhood near the intersection of Chamberlain Lane and Westport Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at an east Louisville neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the young teen as Antavious Roberts.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 11400 block of Tazwell Drive around 1:45 a.m.

Officers found Roberts suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

