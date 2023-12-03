16-year-old recovering after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen is recovering after a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Saturday.
Just before 5 p.m., Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) say they responded to a shooting on West Market Street outside of the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the leg. Police say he is expected to survive.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. Or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.
This is a developing story. We will update here once more information becomes available.
