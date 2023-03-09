Officials: Man injured in police shooting in Jeffersonville

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said at least one Jeffersonville Police officer shot someone near East Eight Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting in Jeffersonville that happened Thursday night.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said around 7 p.m. police were called to an apartment complex on East Eight Street of a man walking around the complex with a gun.

When officers arrived, Huls said the man shot at the air above them and then pointed the gun at them.

He said of the five officers, at least one fired back..

Huls said the suspect was taken to UofL Hospital.

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Heavy police presence in Jeffersonville on East Eight Street. Sergeant Carey Huls with ISP says someone was taken to the hospital after shooting at police. He says an officer shot that person after they shot first. @WHAS11 is learning more and will update. pic.twitter.com/QOnHZRuGhM — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) March 10, 2023

