Man shot, injured in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday night.
At around 11:45, Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Utah Avenue, according to an LMPD press release.
Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital and officials say they expect him to survive.
LMPD officers are investigating the shooting; currently there are no suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. Or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.
