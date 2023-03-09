Man shot, injured in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say

Louisville police officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the 4200 block of Utah Avenue on Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday night.

At around 11:45, Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Utah Avenue, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital and officials say they expect him to survive.

LMPD officers are investigating the shooting; currently there are no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. Or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

