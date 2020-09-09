TARC 3 riders complain of health risks in cars, vans amidst the coronavirus pandemic

A group called out the transit company with complaints of the lack of social distancing on buses and vans and drivers not using masks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two dozen people gathered in front of TARC’s Union Station to expose what they call a “horrible situation” facing disabled bus riders and drivers.

“You can compare paratransit to a nursing home on wheels.”

Marcellus Mayes said that’s how TARC officials should be treating the paratransit system in our city, using precautions for riders and drivers – moving some of Louisville’s most vulnerable.

“What we’re trying to say here is that our lives matter,” Mayes said.

He said it doesn’t feel that way.

Instead, complaints of a lack of social distancing on buses and vans, riders and drivers not using face coverings and a lack of sanitization equipment for use in between trips.

"You just have to decide in Louisville and Kentucky whether it’s more important to save lives or to make money," he said.

The group says they have made countless attempts to get TARC to correct the issues but haven't seen any changes.

TARC officials issued a statement about the complaints.

TARC and TARC3 drivers are required to have temperature checks at the beginning of their shifts.

With regard to Personal Protective Equipment and TARC3, every driver receives a supply of gloves, masks, and sanitizer every day. All vehicles are sanitized daily. This mirrors the safety and precautionary measures TARC has implemented on fixed route service.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, TARC has limited the number of passengers on all fixed route buses to 25. For TARC3, where operators are highly trained in working with vulnerable populations, there is a 2 passenger maximum set for buses, and a 1 passenger maximum for vans and cars.

Our drivers recognize the importance of wearing masks and social distancing. They too want to be safe and healthy while ensuring the safety of all passengers. TARC and TARC3 remain diligent about the safety of our community.

