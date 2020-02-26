LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with TARC offered an apology in front of Metro Councilmembers during Tuesday’s Public Works committee meeting.

“We are not here to deny that we had some service disruptions February 2 to February 3. We did not serve the community as we should on those dates and we apologize for that,” Randy Frantz, assistant executive director, said.

Frantz answered questions from committee members about TARC’s transition to a new TARC-3 service.

A dispute between contracted drivers ultimately left some TARC-3 paratransit riders stranded with no service.

Less than two weeks later, TARC executive director Ferdinand Risco Jr. resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Interim director Laura Douglas commented on the controversy and the investigation.

“At this point what we are hearing from employees is of course their concerns associated with harassment, things that you have been reporting in the press, so we are zeroing in on that area, I don't think it's appropriate to call the entire place a mess,” she said,



Douglas says there's no set deadline for the investigation into the harassment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.com

'Abhorrent allegations' Louisville mayor, TARC board address sexual harassment allegations and next step in the investigation

'They are getting sick and tired of being sick and tired' | TARC riders with disabilities left with no rides

Two women named interim co-directors of TARC following sexual misconduct allegations against former director

TARC executive director resigns amid accusations of sexual misconduct

Mayor Fischer: TARC Executive Director resigns

TARC3 drivers return to work amid pay dispute

TARC3 clients worried as dispute between TARC, contractors leave some without a ride