TARC officials ask passengers to monitor themselves after driver tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with TARC has confirmed one of their coach operators has tested positive for coronavirus.

The transit system said the operator last worked on Aug. 3 after becoming ill, leaving work immediately and contacting their doctor.

The operator drove Route 10 (Dixie Rapid) between 5:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and TARC is suggesting anyone who may have been a passenger during that time to monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

This is the second driver that has tested positive from the virus in the last two weeks.

TARC is reminding the public they are operating for essential services, if you’re traveling to anything outside of work, they recommend you to stay at home.

