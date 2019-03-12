An accident involving a pick-up truck and a TARC 3 bus has been reported by police.

According to Shively police, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Berry Blvd. Two people in the truck, the bus driver and one passenger on the bus are reportedly injured.

At one point, the driver of the pick-up truck was said to have been stuck in the truck upon collision. All four people have been transported to University Hospital.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

Expect delays on 7th Street and Oleanda Ave. while police are investigating how this collision happened.

This story will be updated

