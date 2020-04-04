LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) says a driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the driver drove Route 10 which is the Dixie Rapid transit bus. That driver drove that bus from 12:20 p.m. until 9:22 p.m. on March 27, the last day he worked. He reportedly became ill on March 30.

TARC is suggesting that anyone who traveled on this route to monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

All riders should always be practicing social distancing to avoid exposing themselves and others while on or off TARC buses, officials say.

The company says they are continuing to operate for essential services only.

