LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Health officials in Shelby County say they’ve confirmed two new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 10.

Officials say the adult male and adult female are currently in self-isolation at home.

The North Central District Health Department says with this weekend’s beautiful weather, people should keep social distancing in mind.

“It’s imperative that everyone participate in social distancing and stay home if you can. If we do not, the number of cases will only continue to grow,” Roanya Price, the public health director said.

Here are the official counts of cases compiled by NCDH:

Henry – 1

Shelby – 10

Spencer – 2

Trimble – 0

Officials say these numbers are reported by zip code which may cause some number movement between counties.

