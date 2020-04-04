LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As focus turns to combating COVID-19, the American Red Cross said blood donations are still needed to keep a stable supply through the pandemic.

The Red Cross and KFC Yum! Center will host two blood drives this week to encourage any healthy people to donate blood. "The Time to Give Blood is Now" blood drive will be Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yum! Center.

“While everyone is rightfully focused on fighting COVID-19, other medical emergencies continue and that requires a strong and steady supply of blood for our hospitals,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

To encourage social distancing, the blood drive will offer appointment slots throughout the building. All employees will also follow safety protocols to prevent the spread of any infection. The Red Cross said it has put in additional precautions at drives to protect the health of all donors.

People can schedule appointments by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and using code: KFCYUM. Donors must make an appointment before showing us to donate.

Donors can park for free at the KFC Yum! Center parking garage with access from Second and Third Street. When at the center, donors must enter from the west side of the main entrance, located at the front of the venue off Main Street. This entrance is also accessible from the elevators on the Third Street side of the parking garage.

