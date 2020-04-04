LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is asking the public to follow social distancing guidelines.

In a post to their official Facebook page, it reads:

“Our community has the power to directly prevent the spread of Covid-19. The fate of the virus is in the hands of the people in Louisville. If we STOP moving, the virus STOPS spreading!”

LMPD says they are using their helicopter AIR20 to monitor parks and other areas throughout the city – which they say is normal and routine.

They want residents to stay home and stay healthy so the community can enjoy the rest of the spring and summer.

