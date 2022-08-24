Louisville woman accused of harassing neighbors indicted by federal grand jury

The FBI says Suzanne Craft sent mail with threats of violence and racial slurs, and it's not her first time being accused of harassing neighbors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors.

According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the U.S. Postal Service to a family that lived in her neighborhood.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations says many of those communications, sent in November and December of 2020, contained threats of violence and racial slurs.

She is currently being held in police custody and is charged with five counts of interstate communication with threat to kidnap or injure.

If convicted, Craft faces up to 25 years in prison with no chance for parole.

Some may recognize Craft's name because this isn't the first time she's been accused of harassing her neighbors.

In 2020, Louisville Metro Police served Craft a criminal summons after two homes in the Lake Forest neighborhood were vandalized.

She then appeared in court in August later that year for violating a non contact order from a different incident in June.

Michela Pineda testified Craft was caught on camera using chemicals and bleach to burn a swastika into the Pineda family's lawn, weeks after the no contact order was issued.

The Pineda family also say Craft was the person who spray painted racial slurs on their driveway in June 2020.

It's unclear if the threatening letters the FBI says Craft sent in November and December of 2020 were to the Pineda's or a different family.

