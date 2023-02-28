LMPD releases statement on investigation into shooting that injured 2 teens

Louisville Metro Police said they are investigating a shooting in which two teens were shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Feb. 20.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said it may be several more days before they're able to release body camera footage after an officer discharged his weapon and hit two teenagers.

In a statement sent Tuesday evening, LMPD said "significant parties" in the shooting have not been interviewed yet.

"To preserve the integrity of the investigation, LMPD is waiting to release the footage until the statements are given," LMPD said.

They said they hope to have those done by the end of the week.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said he understands the community's frustration, and that he met with the mother of one of the teens shot.

"She approached me after an event and we had an opportunity for a brief conversation, and she did ask about releasing the body camera footage. I said the same thing to her, that we are working to get that out as soon as possible and I'm hopeful that it will be released by the end of the week," he said.

Officers were investigating reports of a group of teens at a vacant property Feb. 20.

Police have said while chasing the teens, one officer unintentionally discharged his gun once.

Investigators later learned two teens were hit.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) is not investigating this incident.

A KSP spokesperson said the two agencies agreed that LMPD would handle the investigation.

