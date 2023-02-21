LMPD: Officer's gun 'unintentionally' discharges as he chased several teens

Police said the teens ran out of a garage located on a vacant property and as an officer attempted to detain them, his gun discharged one bullet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville teens accused of illegally entering a garage on a vacant property are recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer.

According to LMPD, officers with the department's Second Division received a call from someone in the Chickasaw neighborhood late Monday evening.

The report said four boys had entered a garage in the 800 block of S. 38th St. with a suspected stolen vehicle.

Authorities said two officers heard the boys inside the garage and had "drawn their weapon due to multiple unknown threats."

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said it's standard for officers to have their guns drawn on runs involving breaks ins.

"Officers were able to determine pretty quickly it appears there were multiple suspects still on scene," he said. "That is fairly standard for a break in in-progress of that nature, to have a weapon prepared in that situation."

Humphrey said the kids attempted to exit the garage, but the officers were able to hold the door closed as they waited for backup to arrive. However, before that happened the garage door suddenly opened and the kids ran out.

Police said while one officer attempted to detain the boys, his gun fired one bullet.

"The discharge is believed to be unintentional," a department spokesperson said.

Humphrey said detectives haven't determined how the gun discharged at this time, adding that they are still in the preliminary stage of their investigation.

Only one teen was detained from the group that ran away, and police say he refused to answer questions.

Roughly an hour later, staff an Norton Children's Hospital informed police a teen boy had arrived with a gunshot wound. Police then learned a second teen arrived at Norton's Downtown Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both boys are expected to survive their injuries.

According to LMPD, the teens gave multiple conflicting statements to detectives regarding how they were shot and both denied being at the scene in Chickasaw.

LMPD said detectives reviewed body camera footage and other evidence to figure out how the boys were shot.

Through piecing together evidence, detectives were able to link the boys to the original scene where the officer's firearm discharged.

The officer, who was not identified, has been placed on administrative leave.

The fourth teen was able to get away from police unharmed and police are asking if anyone knows anything about the incident to contact the department.

Humphrey said none of the teens were armed, no weapons were recovered at the scene.

LMPD consulted with Kentucky State Police and the agency told LMPD to conduct the investigation.

Once the department's investigation is complete, it will be turned over to KSP for a full case review before being submitted to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney office.

