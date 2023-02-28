LMPD: Body found in ditch behind Valley Station cemetery

The cemetery's maintenance crews discovered the "obviously deceased" man lying face-down in a ditch behind the cemetery. It's unknown if foul play was involved.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville authorities are investigating after a body was found behind a Valley Station cemetery.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers from the department's Third Division were dispatched to the Bethany Memorial Cemetery in the 10000 block of Dixie Highway around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

LMPD Major Corey Robinson said the cemetery's maintenance crew discovered the man's body lying face-down in a ditch line behind the cemetery.

Robinson said the man is believed to be middle-aged.

"It was hard to determine the age because the person was face down and there is some water and mud kind of around the person," he said.

At this time, police do not know the man's identity or cause of death.

Authorities are treating this as a death investigation until they learn more information.

It is unknown if foul play was involved, however Robinson said the man was "obviously deceased."

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the man's death.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-5673. Reports can also be made anonymously online.

