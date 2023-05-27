'Robbed of being a father': Family of animal clinic shooting victim mourns his death

"I miss his hugs. I miss his smile."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trent Lee Taylor Jr. known to family as "TJ" was 21 years old when his life was taken.

The family of TJ Taylor said they miss their grandson deeply and they are hoping justice will be served.

His grandmother Melissa Jackson said, "he was selfless, he did so many things for the community, he never told anybody."

His grandparents said TJ was an amazing big brother and avid runner who represented Valley High School at the state championship and received a cross country scholarship to Pikeville University. Many of those walks and practice runs took place at Iroquois Park.

"He loved this park his sister and him would take longs walks here in this park," said Jackson.

TJ loved his grandparents, Bruce and Melissa Jackson.

His grandfather Bruce said, "he just had a special bond with me far as working I always felt that he was just so attached to me just seeing what I was doing."

He was expecting to become a father this September.

"He had already started buying baby supplies getting ready to be a father and now he has been robbed of being a father," said Melissa Jackson.

Most importantly he was a lover of animals and spent most of his time working at the Shively Animal Clinic.

She said, "he was fearless you know he would just go and pick up that dog before you knew he was bringing it right where it needed."

Shively Police have handed over the investigation to the Commonwealth's Attorney to determine whether charges will be filed.

Now his grandparents are left with his memories they said they are wearing t-shirts until justice is served.

"I miss his hugs. I miss his smile," said Melissa Jackson.

His grandfather Bruce also said he will miss spending time with TJ.

He said, "just by him coming in the house saying you know 'Papa I'm here,' just missing his voice."

Mike's Art on a Shirt who created the t-shirts said they are selling t-shirts to help the family out so TJ can get the justice he needs.

Mike Schulz and Dana Semar who work at the t-shirt shop said his life was taken away too soon.

Those t-shirts will be worn Sunday from 2pm to 4pm during a peace rally at Jefferson Square Park.

