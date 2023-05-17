Why Shively Police say they aren't releasing more details about animal clinic shooting

"It is critical to preserve the integrity of the case," a spokesperson said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No arrests have been made after a fatal shooting at the Shively Animal Clinic over the weekend.

The Shively Police Department is now responding to the community's concerns about limited information being released in the shooting that killed 21-year-old Trent L. Taylor.

"This is a tragic situation," the department said in a Wednesday statement. "We recognize the community's desire for additional details concerning the investigation, but it is critical to preserve the integrity of the case."

Earlier this week, police said the shooting may have been self-defense. The shooter has also not been identified, which forced the department to clear up misinformation on social media regarding their identity.

Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown said releasing details about the investigation too early could potentially "impede the integrity of the case."

"Our ultimate desire is for the facts to be reviewed in an accurate manner," Brown said. "We always strive to balance public transparency while maintaining the integrity of the investigation."

He said the department has interviewed multiple witnesses, but there are still more interviews to complete.

"The animal clinic was extremely busy that day, and as a part of our investigation we want to speak with everyone who was present," Brown said.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting is asked to call 502-930-2SPD. Information provided will be kept confidential, police said.

Brown said once the investigation is complete, the department will consult the Commonwealth Attorney's Office before moving forward.

