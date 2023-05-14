Shooting at Shively Animal Clinic leaves 1 dead, several others injured: Police

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and several others were also injured.

SHIVELY, Ky. — Police in Shively are investigating after a shooting at an animal clinic has left one person dead.

Shively Police said the shooting happened at the Shively Animal Clinic in the 2400 block of Dixie Highway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

One person has died in the incident and several others have been injured. Police did not provide a number of those injured or the severity of their injuries.

Metro Police and Shively Police both responded to the scene.

Shively Police said all parties have been accounted for and no animals were harmed in the incident.

WHAS11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

