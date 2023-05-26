LMPD: Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police was dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Country Club Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) was dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Country Club Road around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found a woman who had sustained at least one gunshot wound, as well as a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

LMPD said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, while the man was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers said it appears as if the two lived in this area, but they haven't confirmed what the relationship is between the two, or if there even is a relationship.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information should call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or submit an anonymous online tip online here.

