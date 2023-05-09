LMPD looking for leads, suspects following 2022 restaurant shooting in NuLu

The suspects brazenly shot into the Seafood Lady restaurant on East Jefferson Street last March while people were inside dining.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are asking for help in identifying suspects they said brazenly shot into a popular NuLu restaurant last year.

Police said three suspects began shooting throughout the windows of the Seafood Lady restaurant on East Jefferson Street on March 6, 2022.

The men, shown on surveillance video stills, were wearing dark clothing and teal-colored gloves. Two of the suspects had handguns while another was using a larger weapon.

Metro Police said they found a red vehicle used in the incident.

That restaurant shooting injured four people who were inside the restaurant.

If you have any information on who these individuals may be or notice the red car, you are asked to call LMPD’s Anonymous Tip Line (502) 574-LMPD or the online Crime Tip Portal.

