Man in a wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

Alicia Smiley with LMPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Poplar Level Road at Nightingale Road around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

When they arrived, they said they found a man in a wheelchair who had been hit by a vehicle. The man, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as 45-year-old Jason Hodges of Louisville, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle was heading north when it hit the man and the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. Police do not yet have a description of the vehicle.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

