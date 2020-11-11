Wanted Louisville man arrested in Indiana after police pursuit

Kameron Butler is wanted in Louisville on charges of escape, failure to appear and probation violations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested after a police pursuit in Indiana early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:47 a.m. officers from the Thorntown Police Department attempted to stop a grey Ford Explorer on I-65 North for simple traffic violations. The driver of the Explorer fled, continuing on I-65, and officers from the Lebanon Police Department and Boone County Sheriff’s office joined the pursuit.

The driver of the Explorer attempted to cross the interstate median and crashed, according to police. That’s when a subject ran away from the vehicle and into a field.

Just after 6:13 a.m., Clinton County Dispatch responded to reports of a suspicious person “with a firearm on his hip.” The subject fled after officers spotted him, police said. Multiple law enforcement agencies then set up a perimeter near the Boone County and Clinton County line.

The subject was located around 9:15 a.m. hiding in brush near the 150 mm on I-65. He was taken into custody and checked out at Witham Hospital before being taken to the Boone County Jail.

The man was later identified as 20-year-old Kameron Butler, a Louisville native wanted on charges of escape, failure to appear and probation violations. He will also face charges in Indiana.

At the time of Butler’s arrest, a firearm was not located.

During the investigation of the Explorer, it was found to be reported stolen from Louisville and an ID card which belonged to a Louisville homicide victim was found inside.

The incident remains under investigation.

