Lights Under Louisville opens for 2020 season Nov. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, one Louisville holiday tradition is still happening in 2020. Lights Under Louisville, the underground drive-thru experience inside the Louisville Mega Caverns, opens Friday, Nov. 13.

There are several new light displays this year, with more than 40 themed displays and millions of points of light for families to enjoy from the comfort of their cars.

Mega Caverns owner Jim Lowry said Lights Under Louisville is a family tradition for thousands of people every year.

“People are looking for something that’s like we did last year – normal,” he said. “This is just something that you don’t want to miss.”

Lights Under Louisville will be open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is scheduled to last through Jan. 3, but Lowry said it may be extended if there’s enough interest.

Louisville Mega Caverns have changed the ticketing process for 2020 to keep everyone socially distanced and safe due to the pandemic. Tickets must be purchased online before the event. When guests arrive at the Mega Caverns, their tickets will be scanned, and they can drive through the light show.

Ticket prices vary from $29.99 to $159.99 based on vehicle type.

According to the Mega Cavern website, the 17-mile path takes about 30 minutes to drive through.

