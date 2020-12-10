x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Police conduct death investigation after woman's body found in eastern Jefferson County

Few details are known but police said the woman was found inside a home in the 7300 block of Greenlawn Road around 3 a.m. Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating the circumstances of a woman’s death in eastern Jefferson County.

Police said 8th Division officers responded to reports of a person down inside of a home in the 7300 block of Greenlawn Road around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a department spokesman.

Officers located the female who was “obviously deceased.”

The woman’s cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.  

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  

Related Articles