Police conduct death investigation after woman's body found in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating the circumstances of a woman’s death in eastern Jefferson County.

Police said 8th Division officers responded to reports of a person down inside of a home in the 7300 block of Greenlawn Road around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a department spokesman.

Officers located the female who was “obviously deceased.”

The woman’s cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

