Man dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after police said he was dropped off at University of Louisville Hospital by private vehicle Friday evening.

Police said the man arrived at the hospital around 5 p.m. and had suffered a gunshot wound. Shortly after arriving, he was pronounced dead.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating to determine where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

