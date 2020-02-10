Police investigate after body found in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday night.
A spokesperson said officers found the man dead in an alley near the 3600 block of Lentz Ave. around 11:45 p.m.
An autopsy found the man died as a result of foul play.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
