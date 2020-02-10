LMPD SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in east Louisville

Police advise residents and motorists to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police SWAT team responding to a "barricaded subject" in the 5000 block of Oakbrook Drive in east Louisville.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were originally called to the area around 6 p.m. for a domestic trouble run.

Police advise residents and motorists to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.

Check back for updates to this story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.