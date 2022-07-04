Person found dead on S. 3rd Street, LMPD investigating

LMPD says they got the call of the person down in the 5000 block of S. 3rd Street around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they got a call of a person down.

LMPD says they got the call of the person down in the 5000 block of S. 3rd Street around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

This is in between Iroquois High School and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Police said when they arrived they found the person at the back of the location. They said the cause of death wasn't immediately apparent, but the Homicide Unit is still investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.

Police ask if anybody knows anything to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

