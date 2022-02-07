Shooting leaves two juveniles injured in Smoketown, LMPD says

The department said the two girls were found with gunshot wounds near South Jackson Street and Roselane Court around 9 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured.

The department confirmed the two females were found with gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. Saturday on South Jackson Street and Roselane Court.

Both victims were taken to UofL Hospital. One of them is in critical condition while the other has non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the severe injuries of one of the victims, the Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you can help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

