Louisville man identified as victim in deadly shooting near downtown

The coroner says Jeffrey Randolph, 20, died after he was shot near South Shelby Street and East Muhammad Ali Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man shot and killed near downtown Louisville on Saturday has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner says 20-year-old Jeffrey Randolph died from a single gunshot wound.

He was found by LMPD officers near the intersection of South Shelby Street and East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, just a few blocks away from UofL Hospital. Randolph was transported to the facility but died a short time later.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information that can help them in their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The investigation is ongoing.

