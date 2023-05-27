Man injured in shooting that started from an argument, LMPD says

The victim is expected to survive his injury, the department said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following a late-night shooting Saturday in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said officers with the Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Catalpa Street around 9 p.m.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene.

Detectives determined that the victim had been in an argument with another man who then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, authorities said.

LMPD said the man was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The department's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation and following up on leads.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made anonymously online by clicking here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.