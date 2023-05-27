Man shot in Louisville after argument in a parking lot, police say

Louisville police officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after another man shot him during an argument in a parking lot in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Berry Boulevard, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the victim was in an argument with another man when he was shot.

The man who had been shot was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is currently investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made as of noon on Saturday.

