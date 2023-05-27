x
LMPD: Man dies after struck by a car on Outer Loop

According to police, a man was walking in the roadway when a driver ran him over with their car, killing him.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
police car lights in street with civilian car in blurry background at night in european city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a driver hit him with their car on Outer Loop in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian on Outer Loop near Briarcliff, according to an LMPD press release.

Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway when he was struck by the driver of a Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Outer Loop near I-65.

According to police officials, the driver of the Caravan remained at the scene while another passing motorist stopped and assisted in giving first aid to the man who was struck by the car.

Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene. LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation.

