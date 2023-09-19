'One person too many': Panel discusses solutions to gun violence around Louisville

"All of the people on the panel tonight talked about how important it was to communicate within the community," community member Susan Devuono said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just before 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, yellow crime scene tape went up in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Inside that tape in an apartment, officers found a man, dead.

Police told WHAS11 a suspect has been detained, but they are still investigating.

Crime and safety is still a top priority; that's why city leaders and community members discussed ways they can work together to reduce gun violence in a panel. The League of Women Voters of Louisville hosted it.

"I think that anytime one person gets killed in our neighborhood it's one person too many," said David James, deputy mayor of Emergency Services.

Whitney Austin, a gunshot survivor and advocate, took the opportunity to share her story.

Another opportunity the league is working to provide is getting voting rights restored to those who have committed crimes.

"We think that once somebody has completed their sentence and completed their dues they should automatically have those rights restored," Cindy Heine, a member of League of Women Voters of Louisville, said.

It's something Tip Moody can appreciate as someone who successfully had his voting rights restored.

"I lost my right to vote and with the governors executive order in December of 2019 I was able to get my voting rights restored," he said.

With the election less than two months away, he plans to advocate on behalf of those who want to get their voting rights restored.

"All of the people on the panel tonight talked about how important it was to communicate within the community," community member Susan Devuono said.

Communication, collaboration, legislation. It's all on the table and it's all part of the long-term solution.

"They're all making a huge effort to do that and I think that is going to be the most important thing. I think it's going to pay off for all of us," Devuono said.

The League of Women Voters of Louisville are encouraging voters to make their voices heard by contacting state legislatures.

