2 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Dr. William G. Weathers Dr. around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found two victims, who appeared to be in their late teens, outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police rendered First Aid until EMS could arrive.

Once on scene, EMS took the teens to UofL Hospital.

Officers said one teen had a gunshot wound to his arm, and other teen was shot several times. They are both expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.

Detectives are canvassing the area.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal here.

