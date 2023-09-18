LMPD: Suspect arrested in brutal homicide at St. Denis apartment

Louisville police said 30-year-old Jalen Forrest has been charged in the brutal assault on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have made an arrest in a fatal assault in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Authorities said someone called after hearing cries for help in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive around 3:40 p.m. on Monday. That's near Cane Run Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying on the ground inside an apartment.

LMPD originally said the man was pronounced dead by EMS from an apparent gunshot wound. On Tuesday, the department said an autopsy report concluded the man died from an assault and strangulation.

Police said 30-year-old Jalen Forrest was arrested after the incident. He has been charged with murder (domestic violence).

According to Forrest's arrest citation, a 911 call taker told detectives she was on the phone with the victim as the assault took place. She said the man kept telling Forrest to "get off," adding his cries became quieter before the call dropped.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

An investigation into the homicide remains ongoing at this time, LMPD said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.