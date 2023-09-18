LMPD investigating St. Denis fatal shooting, suspect in custody

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive near Cane Run Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the St. Denis neighborhood Monday afternoon.

LMPD Maj. Russell Miller said they got a call from someone just before 4:30 p.m. The caller told police they heard someone yelling for help in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive.

That's near Cane Run Road.

Miller said when officers arrived, they found one person dead inside an apartment.

He said they do have one suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

This is a developing story.

