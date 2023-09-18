LMPD identifies alleged suspect in fatal CVS shooting; What we know

37-year-old Amanda Miller was killed after a shooting at the CVS on West Broadway in late-May.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has identified a suspect in a fatal shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood back in May. Now, police need the public's help in locating him.

LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders said authorities are searching for Maurice R. Byars, 32, in connection to the deadly shooting. He is wanted for murder and first-degree robbery.

According to LMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the CVS in the 400 block of East Broadway, near South Preston, around 7:30 p.m. on May 29.

Officers found 37-year-old Amanda Miller suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where she later died during surgery.

Sanders said Byars was identified as the alleged suspect through the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding Byars' whereabouts is urged to contact LMPD through the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online by utilizing the Crime Tip Portal.

