5, including LMPD officer and sheriff's deputy, taken to hospital following Old Louisville crash

Police said the emergency vehicles were responding to assist a possible shooting at another location when the crash happened on S. First and E. St. Catherine Streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An accident in Old Louisville has left five people injured including a Louisville police officer and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to Metro Police, Fourth Division officers were responding to a shooting in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

As they were headed to the scene, an accident was reported on South First and East St. Catherine Streets.

In their preliminary investigation, a crash happened at that intersection involving two passenger vehicles, a marked LMPD cruiser and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s cruiser. Police said both emergency vehicles had their lights and sirens activated. The officers were also headed to assist at the original shooting scene.

Police said the officer, sheriff’s deputy and two adults were transported to UofL Hospital while a child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police believe all injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

No victims were found at the West Kentucky Street scene.

