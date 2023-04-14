Police: Motorcyclist killed in Algonquin neighborhood crash

Louisville Metro Police say as the driver of a car was pulling out of a driveway, a motorcycle slammed into them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a motorcycle vs. car crash near the intersection of Algonquin Parkway and Dixie Highway, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers believe the driver of the vehicle was pulling out of a residential driveway when their car was struck by a person driving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

