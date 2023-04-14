LMPD: Motorcyclist dead after fatal collision on I-64

Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on I-64 westbound near the Payne St. overpass.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision on I-64.

Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on I-64 westbound near the Payne St. overpass.

Police say a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on I-64 at a high rate of speed. As the motorcycle entered the curve, the driver lost control, left the roadway, and came to rest in the median.

LMPD says EMS was called to the scene and transported the victim, and sole occupant, to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in this collision.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.