LMPD: Man dead after car crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a fatal car crash early Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway around midnight.

Police said a man traveling northbound on Dixie Highway lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant and collided into a utility pole.

EMS was called to the scene and transported the man - and sole occupant of the vehicle - to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will release the ID once proper notification has been made to the next of kin.

The case is still under investigation.

