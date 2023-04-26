Officials: 4 JCPS students, 2 adults sent to hospital after bus crash

Officers responded to an accident at U.S. 42 and Seminary Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four JCPS students and two adults have been taken to the hospital after a school bus crash early Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says officers responded to an accident around 8:30 a.m. at U.S. 42 and Seminary Drive.

According to police, the bus was traveling south on U.S. 42 and was waiting to make a left-hand turn onto Seminary Drive and had its turn signal on.

LMPD said two other vehicles traveling northbound, struck the bus as it turned in front of them causing the collision.

Mark Hebert, JCPS communications manager, says the bus was headed to Dunn Elementary School and Wilder Elementary School.

EMS took the drivers of the two vehicles that struck the bus to UofL Hospital. they are expected to survive their injuries.

Four children went to Norton Children’s Hospital with "minor injuries."

LMPD’s Eighth Division is handling the investigation.

Officials say the intersection is in the process of being cleaned up and traffic should be flowing again soon.

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information.

