2 injured, including LMPD officer, following crash near Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Police officer and a driver are expected to be okay after a crash near Newburg.

According to Metro Police, Sixth Division officers responded to the crash at Old Shepherdsville Road and Armsmere Way around 6 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation reveals a marked LMPD cruiser without sirens and lights was headed southbound on Old Shepherdsville Road when a Jeep on Armsmere Way was making a left-hand turn failed to yield and turned into the SUV’s path.

The vehicles collided, causing the Jeep to overturn at the intersection.

The LMPD officer was taken to Norton Healthcare Suburban while the driver of the Jeep was transported to UofL Hospital. Their injuries are described as minor and non-life threatening.

Investigators say no other vehicles were involved.

The Sixth Division is handling the investigation.

