Woman crashes head-on into school bus with 18 students on board in Adair County

COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Police are investigating after a woman crashed head-on into a school bus in central Kentucky early Sunday morning.

The Columbia Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision on Jamestown Street in Columbia just after 1 a.m. Margaret Moran, 64, was driving when she crossed the center line while coming up Jamestown Hill eastbound, and hit a school bus head-on.

The department says the school bus had 18 Adair County School students and five adults, including the bus driver, on board at the time.

Moran and the bus driver, 63-year-old Richard Redman, were both transported by Adair EMS to TJ Samson Columbia Hospital for treatment, police said. Other occupants waived transport at the scene.

Officers say they obtained a search warrant for a blood draw from Moran, which was extracted at TJ Samson ER.

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending lab results.

