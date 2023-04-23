x
Kentucky

Woman crashes head-on into school bus with 18 students on board in Adair County

Margaret Moran, 64, was driving when she crossed the center line while coming up Jamestown Hill eastbound, and hit the bus head-on.
Credit: Columbia Kentucky Police Department Facebook

COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Police are investigating after a woman crashed head-on into a school bus in central Kentucky early Sunday morning.

The Columbia Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision on Jamestown Street in Columbia just after 1 a.m. Margaret Moran, 64, was driving when she crossed the center line while coming up Jamestown Hill eastbound, and hit a school bus head-on.

The department says the school bus had 18 Adair County School students and five adults, including the bus driver, on board at the time. 

Moran and the bus driver, 63-year-old Richard Redman, were both transported by Adair EMS to TJ Samson Columbia Hospital for treatment, police said. Other occupants waived transport at the scene. 

Officers say they obtained a search warrant for a blood draw from Moran, which was extracted at TJ Samson ER. 

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending lab results. 

