'.33 is an astonishing number:' Louisville attorney discusses deadly DUI crash in Newburg

Injury attorney Alex White says he's never seen someone arrested with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit in Kentucky.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Louisville Metro Police Department released more information on a deadly crash in Newburg, injury attorney Alex White noticed a shocking detail in the the case Tuesday.

".33 is an astonishing number," White said. "It's crazy that he was able to drive at that level."

According to LMPD, 27-year-old Ernesto Ocampo's blood alcohol level was .338 when he crashed into three cars at the intersection of Shepherdsville and Newburg Roads. That's four times the legal limit of .08.



White said he can't imagine Ocampo not serving time after getting behind the wheel Saturday. Not only was he severely impaired, police say they found alcohol bottles in his car and no evidence of him trying to use his brakes.

"Based on what's been released so far. A jury is not going to have any problem with a conviction and also with a hefty penalty for imprisonment," White said.

He said Ocampo could get life in prison for the death of 17-year-old for the murder of Mohammad Hussein, but ultimately it depends on the a judge and jury's decision.

White adds the victims and their loved ones can also file a civil case against the driver, but will only receive money in return

"And in a case like this, money can't fix this," he said. "It's a heartbreaking tragedy and the lost is something money can't replace."