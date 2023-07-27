Officer Nickolas Wilt to be discharged from rehab facility on Friday, officials say

Officials said Wilt is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury and will continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute through outpatient care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt will be discharged on Friday after spending more than three and a half months in the care of UofL Health.

Wilt was responding to an active shooter situation on April 10 at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville when he was shot. He was then rushed to UofL Hospital, where he remained in critical condition for nearly a month.

According to a press release, after multiple surgeries and procedures at UofL Hospital and Jewish Hospital, his condition improved enough to be transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on May 10 to start neuro and physical rehabilitation.

Officials said Wilt is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury and will continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute through outpatient care.

There will be a press conference held on Friday at 11 a.m. where the release said a family representative is expected to offer comments before his release.

