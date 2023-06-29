Louisville bank shooting survivor reunites with officers who rescued her

Dallas Schwartz was the first person to be shot during the tragedy, LMPD said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dallas Schwartz was among the first to be shot during the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

On April 10, a former employee of the bank opened fire on a conference room of employees. Five people were killed and several others were injured, including Schwartz.

Despite bleeding profusely, she managed to escape into a bathroom stall on the first floor of the bank, according to Louisville Metro Police. She made a makeshift tourniquet using her scarf and called 911, then her family.

After the 25-year-old gunman was killed, LMPD searched the bank room by room and eventually found Schwartz hiding in the bathroom stall.

Officers noticed she needed immediate medical attention and apply multiple tourniquets before picking her up and carrying her to an EMS vehicle outside.

More than two months after the mass shooting, Schwartz has reunited with the officers who helped save her life.

On Thursday, she sat with the responding officers for nearly an hour, sharing their stories, LMPD said.

The department said everyone exchanged phone numbers by the end of the meeting and they plan to keep in touch with each other.

